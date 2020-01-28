Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $928,483.00 and $262.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,058.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.76 or 0.04056762 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00702159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000650 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

