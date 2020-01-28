Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Tesco’s analysis:

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCDY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 696,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Tesco has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.