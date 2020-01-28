Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.60

News coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Tesla’s ranking:

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $566.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180,869. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $594.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.68 and a 200 day moving average of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.