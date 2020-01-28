Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.71. 90,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,796. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

