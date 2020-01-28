Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.