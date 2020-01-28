Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $73.00 at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

