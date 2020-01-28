Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $45.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00016917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

