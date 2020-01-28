Thar Token Price Up 0.9% This Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $92,010.00 and $49.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

