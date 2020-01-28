The ChampCoin Market Cap Tops $289,805.00 (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $289,805.00 and approximately $11,445.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The ChampCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

