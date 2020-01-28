The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.59

Media headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of 2.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LON:TMG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89.90 ($1.18). 44,500 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

