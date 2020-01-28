THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LATOKEN and Kucoin. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $19,863.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 137.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Coinrail, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

