Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $10.16 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $10.16 million and $424,159.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007481 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

