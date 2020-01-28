THETA (THETA) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $92.52 million and $3.63 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, WazirX, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last week, THETA has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinbit, Bithumb, DDEX, Binance, OKEx, WazirX, Huobi, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.