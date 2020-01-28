Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 9,830,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

THO stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.07. 443,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

