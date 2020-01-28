Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $44,756.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a market cap of $44,756.00 and approximately $24,542.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00652037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007386 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

