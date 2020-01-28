Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $752,753.00 and $25,425.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.61 or 0.05654855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

