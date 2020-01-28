Tierion Hits Market Capitalization of $21.66 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and Liqui. Tierion has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and $1.09 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

