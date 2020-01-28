Tierion Hits One Day Volume of $743,441.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $743,441.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

