TigerCash (TCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.91 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $140,515.00 and approximately $14.91 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.02669169 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

