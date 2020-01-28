Time New Bank (TNB) Achieves Market Cap of $5.64 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, BigONE and Bibox. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $849,131.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi, OKEx, C2CX, Bibox, Binance, CoinBene, BigONE, Ethfinex, DragonEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

