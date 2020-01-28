TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 613,406 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.69% of TJX Companies worth $510,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

