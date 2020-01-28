TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. 948,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

