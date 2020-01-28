TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $65,396.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,689,146 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

