Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

