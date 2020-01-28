TOP Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $180,795.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

