Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 68,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$426,152.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,152.97.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 77,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,716.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,832.64.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. Total Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.94. The firm has a market cap of $247.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.31.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$171.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.