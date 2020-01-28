TouchCon Price Reaches $0.0049 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $502,892.00 and approximately $10,244.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00322460 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002125 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007966 BTC.

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,100,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

