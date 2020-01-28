Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 233,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

