Traceability Chain (TAC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $15,479.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00314388 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010689 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007827 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.