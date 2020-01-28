Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 687 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

NYSE:ASH traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

