Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,263 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Kirby stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,604. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $574,824.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirby by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,163,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

