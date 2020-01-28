Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,260 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,365% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 456,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 446,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 197,365 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

