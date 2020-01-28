Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report sales of $3.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $6.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%.

TBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 30.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.81. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

