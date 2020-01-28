Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 254,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 42.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.