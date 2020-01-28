Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,715 at Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Travis Perkins to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.71).

LON:TPK traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,611.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,420.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

