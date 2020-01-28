Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 million, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

