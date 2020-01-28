Trevor Hallam Sells 975 Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $10,247.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,615 shares in the company, valued at $248,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $10,413.00.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 97,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,367. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

