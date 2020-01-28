Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 335,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 49.2% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter.

TMQ stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

