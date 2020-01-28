Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $450,102.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

