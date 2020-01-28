Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

