Trollcoin Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $116,396.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00048887 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069732 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.34 or 1.00663631 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00041184 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

