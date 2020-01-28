Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 3.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 264,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.