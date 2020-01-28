Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 840,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of TBI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. 7,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,990. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $889.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trueblue by 65.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trueblue by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trueblue by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,048,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,436,000 after buying an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

