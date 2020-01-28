TrueChain Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene and HitBTC. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $14.22 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.05744244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032797 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

