TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 27.3% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.91 million and $109,215.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

