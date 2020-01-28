TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00010741 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Kyber Network. TrueUSD has a market cap of $141.82 million and $756.42 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,108,947 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, WazirX, Binance, CoinTiger, Crex24, HBUS, IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.