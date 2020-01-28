TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, TTC has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $602,376.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 849,833,325 coins and its circulating supply is 392,808,169 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.