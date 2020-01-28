Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.22.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $3,523,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after acquiring an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 119.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 194,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. 265,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,567. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

