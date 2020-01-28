Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

