Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Update

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $708.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.71. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,693. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

